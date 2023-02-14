Install k8s on ubuntu 20.10 with containerd Ratul Buragohain · Follow 3 min read · Feb 14, 2023 -- Listen Share

This post is second in a series where we install k8s with containerd as runtime. Refer to the first part here where we installed containerd in preparation for installing k8s. This post borrows from the official documentation. This post targets k8s version v1.26.1 which is the latest version as of this post.

Open required ports:

A Kubernetes cluster typically requires the following ports to be open:

- TCP port 6443 for the Kubernetes API server.

- TCP and UDP port 2379–2380 for etcd server client communication.

- TCP and UDP port 10250–10252 for Kubelet API.

- TCP and UDP port 10259 for kube-scheduler.

- TCP and UDP port 10257 for kube-controller-manager.

- TCP and UDP port 30000–32767 for node to node communication.

Make these these ports are open. In addition to these port, CNI providers like flannel, calico etc require specific ports like 8285, 8472 to be open. Consult vendor documentations for additional information.

In a stand alone ubuntu box we can use the following commands to open a port or a port range:

sudo ufw allow 6443

sudo ufw allow 10250:10252/tcp

Check for processes occupying ports:

sudo apt install net-tools -y

sudo netstat -tupln | grep 6443

We want use the current node as the control panel node. Hence we would install kubeadm, kubectl and kubelet on this node. Worker nodes don’t need to have kubectl.

Execute the following commands:

Update the apt package index and install packages needed to use the Kubernetes apt repository:

sudo apt-get update

sudo apt-get install -y apt-transport-https ca-certificates curl

Download the Google Cloud public signing key:

sudo curl -fsSLo /etc/apt/keyrings/kubernetes-archive-keyring.gpg https://packages.cloud.google.com/apt/doc/apt-key.gpg

Add the Kubernetes apt repository:

echo "deb [signed-by=/etc/apt/keyrings/kubernetes-archive-keyring.gpg] https://apt.kubernetes.io/ kubernetes-xenial main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/kubernetes.list

Update apt package index, install kubelet, kubeadm and kubectl, and pin their version:

sudo apt-get update

sudo apt-get install -y kubelet kubeadm kubectl

sudo apt-mark hold kubelet kubeadm kubectl

Note: We are using apt-mark hold here to prevent above binaries namely kubelet, kubeadm and kubectl from automatically upgraded, removed or installed.

At this point we are ready to initialize our k8s cluster.

Initialize the k8s master node:

sudo kubeadm init

To start using your cluster, you need to run the following as a regular user:

mkdir -p $HOME/.kube

sudo cp -i /etc/kubernetes/admin.conf $HOME/.kube/config

sudo chown $(id -u):$(id -g) $HOME/.kube/config

Enable kubectl bash autocompletion(Optional):

echo 'source <(kubectl completion bash)' >>~/.bashrc

source ~/.bashrc

At this point running “kubectl get nodes” would show following status:

kubectl get nodes



NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION

server3 NotReady control-plane 3m12s v1.26.1

Similarly querying k8s pods would show following status:

kubectl -n kube-system get pod



NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE



coredns-787d4945fb-2ncf8 0/1 Pending 0 3m30s

coredns-787d4945fb-db8s9 0/1 Pending 0 3m30s

etcd-server3 1/1 Running 0 3m34s

.....

NotReady and pending status is due to the fact that we have not yet installed any CNI plugin implementation yet. Let’s do that next.

Install CNI plugin:

We have various options for CNI plugins like weave, flannel, calico and Cilium etc. They provide service discovery, container communication with each other without needing to know their IP addresses and various other functionalities like k8s network policies etc. Consult vendor documentation for their respective functionalities.

We will be using the Cilium CNI plugin for our k8s cluster.

Install the Cilium CLI:

CILIUM_CLI_VERSION=$(curl -s https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cilium/cilium-cli/master/stable.txt)

CLI_ARCH=amd64

if [ "$(uname -m)" = "aarch64" ]; then CLI_ARCH=arm64; fi

curl -L --fail --remote-name-all https://github.com/cilium/cilium-cli/releases/download/${CILIUM_CLI_VERSION}/cilium-linux-${CLI_ARCH}.tar.gz{,.sha256sum}

sha256sum --check cilium-linux-${CLI_ARCH}.tar.gz.sha256sum

sudo tar xzvfC cilium-linux-${CLI_ARCH}.tar.gz /usr/local/bin

rm cilium-linux-${CLI_ARCH}.tar.gz{,.sha256sum}

Install Cilium:

cilium install

Now if we query our cluster node /pods — they should be in ready state:

kubectl get nodes



NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION

server3 Ready control-plane 97m v1.26.1



kubectl get pod -n kube-system



NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE

cilium-5nhl5 1/1 Running 0 110s

cilium-operator-f59cbd8c6-9fkp6 1/1 Running 0 110s

coredns-787d4945fb-2ncf8 1/1 Running 0 98m

coredns-787d4945fb-db8s9 1/1 Running 0 98m

Our master node is ready now. Let’s remove its taint which prevents pods being scheduled to the master node.

kubectl describe nodes server3 | grep -i taint

Taints: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane:NoSchedule



kubectl taint node server3 node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane:NoSchedule-

node/server3 untainted

Let’s deploy a nginx container:

kubectl run --image nginx webserver

pod/webserver created



kubectl get pod webserver

NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE

webserver 1/1 Running 0 13s

This completes our k8s setup on the master node. Next, we would add worker nodes to our cluster. We would then install istio in our cluster. Stay tuned!